Love for AhlulBayt, Religious Duty Binding All Muslims: Myanmar Sunni Scholar

AhlulBayt News Agency: A prominent Sunni scholar from Myanmar has declared that love and affection for the Prophet's Household (Ahl al-Bayt, peace be upon them) is a religious duty and a unifying axis for the entire Islamic Ummah, citing the Quranic Verse of Affection (Mawaddah).

Khalifa Ghulam Siddiq made the remarks during an international webinar marking the Day of Mubahala and the revelation of Surah Hal Ata. He emphasized the lofty station of the Ahl al-Bayt among Muslims, calling devotion to the Prophet's pure family both an obligation and a common ground binding the Islamic community together.

Opening his address with appreciation for the organizers, the Myanmar Sunni scholar stated that love for the Ahl al-Bayt is incumbent upon all Muslims. He pointed to the Quranic command: "Say: I do not ask of you any reward for it except love for my near relatives" (Surah ash-Shura, verse 23). Based on this verse, he argued, affection for the Prophet's Household stands among the most important teachings of Islam and serves as a sign of true faith.

Khalifa Ghulam Siddiq spoke of his own deep attachment, and that of followers of Islamic spiritual paths, to the Ahl al-Bayt. "We love Imam Ali, Lady Fatima Zahra, Imam Hasan, Imam Husayn, and all the Twelve Imams (peace be upon them all)," he said, adding that they regard this love as their spiritual capital. He asserted that devotion to the Ahl al-Bayt illuminates the heart and breeds courage, fortitude, and steadfastness in the face of hardship.

Addressing recent regional developments and events concerning Iran, the Myanmar cleric voiced solidarity with the Iranian nation. "We stand with the people of Iran and support their bravery and resilience," he said, expressing the conviction that love for the Ahl al-Bayt (PBUT) is what enables believers to fear no enemy and remain firm on the path of truth.

He further highlighted the significance of Muharram and the commemoration of Imam Husayn (peace be upon him) among devotees of the Ahl al-Bayt. "We hold mourning programs and remembrance gatherings for the Ahl al-Bayt during the month of Muharram, and we will never abandon this love and devotion," he stated.

In closing, Khalifa Ghulam Siddiq thanked the hosts and organizers of the webinar and expressed hope that such gatherings would pave the way for expanded scholarly dialogue, strengthened Muslim solidarity, and a clearer articulation of the Ahl al-Bayt's standing across the Islamic world.

......................

End/ 257

