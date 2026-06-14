Over 700 permits issued for Mawkibs in Karbala ahead of Ashura

AhlulBayt News Agency: More than 700 permits have been issued for the establishment of Mawkibs in Karbala to serve mourners during Muharram and Ashura commemorations.

The Husseini Rituals and Processions Department at the Imam Hussain Holy Shrine announced that 746 permits have been granted for Mawkibs, which provide pilgrims with free food, accommodation, and medical assistance. The department also said that around 14,000 Mawkibs are expected to serve pilgrims during this year’s Arbaeen pilgrimage.

Department head Mohammad Karim Aziz said preparations for the first 10 days of Muharram and the Ashura mourning ceremonies have been completed, with a special committee formed to oversee the issuance of permits and organization of events.

Aziz noted that the plans were finalized during a meeting attended by Sheikh Abdul Mahdi Al-Karbalaey, Hassan Rashid Al-Abayechi, board members, and department heads.

Muharram programs will begin with the traditional flag-changing ceremony on the eve of the month and continue through Ashura, culminating in the Tuwereej rituals.

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