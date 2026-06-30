Karbala Stands as a Universal Beacon of Humanity and Islamic Values

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Secretary General of Wifaq-ul-Madaris Al-Shia Pakistan, Maulana Syed Zia-ul-Hasan Najafi, has commended the government's security arrangements for Ashura, saying that mourning processions across Pakistan remained largely peaceful. He praised the authorities' overall performance, policies, and administrative measures that helped maintain order during the commemorations.

At the same time, Maulana Najafi urged the government to investigate incidents in which, he said, some police officials exceeded their authority by restricting mourning processions and religious gatherings (majalis). He called on the authorities to take action against officials who obstruct citizens' religious freedoms and to remove unnecessary barriers to the organization of Shia religious events. He added that ensuring the free observance of religious practices would reflect the vision of Pakistan's founder, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, regarding religious liberty.

Addressing the significance of Ashura commemorations, Maulana Najafi said that mourning for Imam Hussain (AS) is not directed against any particular school of thought or government. Rather, he said, its purpose is to express devotion to the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad and to convey the enduring message of Karbala. He noted that this year's commemorations witnessed a significant increase in attendance at both religious gatherings and processions, which he described as evidence of the continued resonance of Imam Hussain's message.

He further stated that the month of Muharram and the observance of Ashura are not confined to any single sect or religion, arguing that people from diverse backgrounds participate because the events of Karbala represent universal values of justice, human dignity, and the preservation of Islam.

Maulana Najafi also said that the growing number of participants in Muharram commemorations each year demonstrates the enduring relevance of the principles associated with Karbala. Referring to recent regional developments, he claimed that the United States' actions against the Islamic Republic of Iran had ultimately resulted in strategic setbacks, which he described as reflecting the enduring influence of the message of Karbala.

Describing Muharram as a month that commemorates the sacrifices of the Prophet's grandson, Maulana Najafi said that the struggle between truth and falsehood, symbolized by the confrontation between Imam Hussain (AS) and Yazid, continues throughout history.

Commenting on contemporary conflicts, he argued that the message of Imam Hussain teaches that injustice will ultimately fail. Referring to the wars in Gaza and Iran, he criticized what he described as the silence of much of the Muslim world over the humanitarian situation in Gaza and condemned Israeli and U.S. military actions. He said these events illustrate the continuing relevance of the moral lessons associated with Karbala.

The remarks were made as Pakistan concluded Ashura commemorations, with authorities reporting that security measures were implemented nationwide to facilitate religious observances and maintain public order.