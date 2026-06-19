Imam Hussain; From Karbala to India a Timeless Message of Sacrifice, Justice and Humanity, Says Justice Katju

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Islamic month of Muharram is expected to begin in India either on Saturday or Sunday, depending on the sighting of the crescent moon, marking the start of the Islamic New Year and a period of mourning and remembrance observed by millions of Muslims worldwide.

As the crescent of Muharram 1448 AH is awaited, communities across India are preparing for commemorations honoring Imam Hussain ibn Ali, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad, whose martyrdom at the Battle of Karbala in 680 CE remains one of the most significant events in Islamic history.

Ashura, observed on the 10th day of Muharram and commemorating Imam Hussain’s sacrifice, is likely to fall on either June 26 or June 27, subject to moon-sighting confirmations.

Writing on social media, former Indian Supreme Court judge Justice Markandey Katju reflected on the enduring relevance of Imam Hussain’s legacy, describing his stand against tyranny and injustice as a timeless symbol of courage, dignity, compassion, and truth.

More than thirteen centuries after the events of Karbala, Imam Hussain’s message continues to resonate across national, cultural, and religious boundaries. For many observers, Muharram serves not only as a remembrance of a historic tragedy but also as a reaffirmation of values such as justice, moral integrity, and solidarity with the oppressed.

Religious scholars and community leaders often highlight Karbala’s broader lessons, emphasizing that principles should prevail over power and that the pursuit of justice may require profound sacrifice.

As commemorations begin, many devotees are expected to participate in religious gatherings, processions, and acts of charity across India and other parts of the world. Observers say the month offers an opportunity for reflection on compassion, service, and social responsibility—values that remain central to the message associated with Karbala.

Muharram is one of the most sacred periods in the Islamic calendar and is observed by Muslims globally through prayers, remembrance ceremonies, and community events.