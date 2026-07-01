Former Supreme Court Judge Markandey Katju Responds to Invitation from Iranian Leadership for Funeral Ceremony in Tehran

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Former Judge of the Supreme Court of India, Justice Markandey Katju, has issued a formal response addressed to the Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, declining an invitation to attend a funeral ceremony in Tehran for the late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

In his letter issued on his official Facebook wall, conveyed through the Iranian Ambassador to India in New Delhi, Katju described the invitation as a “signal honour” extended both to India and to him personally.

He expressed respect for the late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, referring to him as a “brave man” who, according to Katju, remained at his place of work despite danger, citing his reported statement that others had no place to go.

Katju stated that he would have wished to attend the ceremony and visit Iran for the first time, adding that he also hoped to meet “brave people” of the country. He further praised what he described as the courage of Iranian people in resisting what he called an “unprovoked sneak attack” by a militarily powerful nation, and said their resilience had inspired oppressed populations globally.

However, he noted that he was unable to travel due to ill health.

The letter concluded with Katju extending condolences to Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, his family, and the Iranian people, and was signed:

Justice Markandey Katju

Former Judge, Supreme Court of India

New Delhi

1 July 2026