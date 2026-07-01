Gaza Death Toll Rises to 73,066 as Israeli Aggression Continues: Health Ministry

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Palestinian Ministry of Health’s office in the Gaza Strip announced on Tuesday that the death toll from the Israeli aggression has risen to 73,066 martyrs, with 173,514 wounded, since October 7, 2023.

In its daily statistical report on casualties resulting from the aggression on the Gaza Strip, the ministry said that hospitals received 8 newly recovered or confirmed martyrs and 26 injured people over the past 24 hours.

The ministry also reported that since the ceasefire took effect on October 11, the toll has reached 1,053 martyrs, 3,406 wounded, and 786 bodies recovered from affected areas.

It added that a number of victims remain trapped beneath the rubble and in the streets, as ambulance and civil defense crews are still unable to reach them.

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