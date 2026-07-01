Jabalia Municipality Warns of Imminent Water Collapse Amid Power Outages and Fuel Shortage

ABNA24 - The Jabalia al-Nazla municipality in northern Gaza has issued an urgent appeal to international organizations, relief agencies, and global partners, calling for immediate action to save the area’s collapsing water supply system.

In a statement released on Tuesday, local officials warned that the municipality faces a worsening operational crisis that threatens to completely cut off water to thousands of residents.

The municipality warned of an imminent health and environmental disaster after power outages and fuel depletion brought all primary and secondary wells to a complete halt, threatening a total water cutoff across Jabalia.

The municipality affirmed that its ability to continue pumping water and providing basic services depends entirely on urgently securing seven mobile generators of varying capacities.

The municipality added that renting these generators is the only viable option to restart the wells and restore water supply to residents under the current conditions.

It appealed to relevant international bodies for immediate support to finance or secure the rental of these generators, warning that any delay would exacerbate the ongoing humanitarian crisis.



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