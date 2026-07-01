International Activists of Islamic Seminaries Call on Ummah to Participate in Funeral Procession of Martyred Imam

AhlulBayt News Agency: International Preachers of the Islamic Seminaries, with an understanding of their grave historical mission, invite all proud Muslims, the united Islamic Ummah, and all free people around the world, from every corner of the globe, to participate in a heroic and enemy-defeating presence in the magnificent farewell and bidding ceremony for the "Martyred Imam."

The full text of the statement issued by the Higher International Educational-Research Complex of the Islamic Seminaries and International Preachers is as follows:

بسم الله الرحمن الرحیم

الَّذِینَ یُبَلّغُونَ رِسَالَاتِ اللَّهِ وَیَخْشَوْنَهُ وَلَا یَخْشَوْنَ أَحَدًا إِلَّا اللَّهَ

Peace be upon Muharram, the month of the victory of blood over the sword; and peace be upon the Master and Leader of the Martyrs, Imam Abu Abdillah al-Husayn (peace be upon him), who, through his eternal uprising, planted the seeds of liberty, dignity, and honor in the course of history and within the hearts of humanity. The School of Ashura has taught us that, in the logic of Islam, blood prevails over the sword, and that freedom and human dignity are among the noblest treasures that must be safeguarded against the tyrants of every age.

In the contemporary era, this Husayni spirit of sacrifice and resistance was revived once again through the divine and idol-shattering call of Imam Ruhollah Khomeini (may Allah be pleased with him). Relying solely upon the infinite power of Almighty Allah, he shattered the illusion of the material powers' supremacy and demonstrated to the oppressed and freedom-seeking people of the world that true honor and genuine strength can only be attained through steadfastness upon the path of truth and the rejection of arrogant domination. This banner has continued to be carried through the wise leadership and tireless struggle of the Martyred Imam, Grand Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Khamenei, who has become a source of inspiration for nations and resistance movements throughout the Islamic world and beyond. God willing, under the leadership of Imam Sayyid Mojtaba Khamenei (may his shadow endure), this banner will ultimately be entrusted to its rightful bearer, Imam al-Hujjah (peace be upon him).

Today, more than ever before, the world witnesses the unmistakable confrontation between the front of truth and the front of falsehood. The unprecedented awakening of human conscience across the globe, from justice-seeking movements in the heart of Western societies to the historic steadfastness and the pure blood shed in Gaza and Palestine, demonstrates that the liberating message of Islam has transcended all borders. In this context, the recent military aggression of the Zionist regime and the United States of America against the Islamic Republic of Iran once again proved that the determination of faithful nations and the Axis of Resistance possesses the power to reshape the balance of power and to shatter the myth of the invincibility of arrogant powers. Humanity today thirsts for justice, while global arrogance, terrified by this awakening, resorts to every form of crime and oppression. Yet the steadfast resistance of the Muslim Ummah heralds the dawn of true freedom.

Along this radiant path, the crimson legacy of martyrdom continues to illuminate the way. The International Missionaries of the Islamic Seminaries, recognizing the gravity of their historical responsibility, call upon all devoted Muslims, the united Islamic Ummah, and all free people throughout the world to participate with determination and dignity in the magnificent funeral and farewell ceremonies of the "Martyred Imam."

Participation in the funeral procession of this Martyred Imam is an international demonstration of the strength and dignity of Islam. It is a renewed pledge of allegiance to the ideals of resistance, a resounding cry against the tyrants of our age, and a firm step toward liberating humanity from the system of domination and the imposed order of global arrogance.

Let us stand together in unity during these Husayni days and convey to the world the message of strength, steadfastness in the face of oppression, and the glory of the School of Martyrdom. Let us prove to the Pharaohs of our time that the red banner of resistance shall never fall until it is entrusted to the Savior of Humanity, Imam al-Mahdi (may our souls be sacrificed for him).

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