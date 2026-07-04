Gaza Death Toll Rises to 73,074 as Israeli Aggression Continues: Health Ministry

AhlulBayt News Agency: The death toll from the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip rose on Thursday to 73,074 martyrs and 173,537 injuries since October 7, 2023.

In its daily report, the Palestinian Ministry of Health explained that hospitals received 4 martyrs in the past 24 hours, including two who were pulled from under the rubble, in addition to 12 injuries.

It indicated that since the ceasefire came into effect on October 11, the number of martyrs killed by Israeli army fire has reached 1,059 and the number of injuries 3,429, while the number of martyrs recovered has reached 788.

“Many victims are still under the rubble and in the streets, and ambulance and civil defense crews are unable to reach them,” the ministry added.

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