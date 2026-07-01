War Beyond Battlefield; How Zionist Regime Fight to Control Minds?

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Dr. Saleh al-Naami, a researcher, begins his book "The Battle of Consciousness in the National Security Strategy of the Zionist Regime," published by the Al Jazeera Centre for Studies, with the view that the Zionist regime no longer regards national security as merely a product of military power, but links it to its ability to shape the consciousness of its enemies as well as its own domestic society. In such a way that the battle of perception and mentality has become for the Zionist regime a parallel field to the military battle, and may even begin before the military war or determine its outcome.

According to a report by Al Jazeera Net, the author explains that the Zionist regime since its establishment has sought to create its elements of military, political, economic, and demographic superiority, but developments the world has witnessed in recent decades have forced this regime to expand the concept of power to include influencing consciousness and perception. Because this factor has become one of the most important tools for achieving national security, strengthening deterrence, and ensuring the survival of the state in a complex regional environment.

He notes that this transformation was not merely an advancement in military literature, but has become part of the strategic thinking of the Zionist regime. A thinking that considers the battle of consciousness as a continuous process targeting the Zionist regime's society, enemies, the regional environment, and global public opinion.

Within this framework, the Zionist regime uses media, intelligence, diplomacy, digital space, and psychological operations as a coordinated system to advance its political and military objectives.

The author states that the aim of the book is to provide a comprehensive picture of the conceptual foundations of the strategy of the battle of consciousness, examine its objectives, mechanisms, managing institutions, and methods of practical implementation, especially during the war on Gaza, and to demonstrate its growing position in the Zionist regime's security doctrine.

He emphasizes that the importance of this book is not limited to examining the Zionist regime's experience, but also stems from the lack of Arab research on operations to influence consciousness as a component of national security; while information, media, and digital space have today become the main tools for managing modern conflicts.

Chapter One: Operations to Influence Consciousness; Conceptual Foundations

From Classical Military Thought to Modern Cognitive Wars

In the first chapter, Dr. Saleh al-Naami examines the theoretical foundations of the concept of consciousness and explains that controlling the mentality and consciousness of the enemy is not a new phenomenon, but was known to ancient civilizations as well.

In this regard, he refers to the thoughts of Sun Tzu, the Chinese military thinker, who considered true victory to be breaking the enemy's will without war. He then turns to Carl von Clausewitz, who linked military operations to influencing the enemy's morale and emphasized that destroying the enemy's will to fight is as important as destroying his military capability.

After that, the researcher addresses the scientific challenges of defining the concept of consciousness and explains that this concept has always been disputed among philosophy, psychology, neuroscience, and cognitive sciences, because each field views it from a different angle.

He reviews a set of definitions provided by philosophers, psychologists, and cognitive science researchers, and ultimately concludes that consciousness is the framework through which a person understands himself and the world around him, shapes his attitudes, and determines his behaviors.

Transforming Consciousness into a Tool of Political and Military Power

The author believes that the conceptual complexity of consciousness has not prevented great powers from making it a strategic objective. Because human behavior is largely shaped by mental images, information, values, and perceptions that are established in the mind.

Therefore, influencing consciousness has become a tool for influencing political, social, and military decisions at the level of individuals, groups, and states.

The researcher then addresses the concept of operations to influence consciousness and explains that this field has undergone a major transformation with the digital revolution, the spread of the internet, social networks, artificial intelligence, and the new information environment.

These technologies have enabled rapid and widespread access to public opinion and the ability to influence the perception of millions of people globally.

In the author's view, in these circumstances, information itself has become a weapon, and the production of narrative, management of mental image, and manipulation of information are part of the tools of modern power.

The Digital Revolution and the Entry of Information into the Battlefield

The researcher notes that the widespread expansion of social networks has changed the rules of influence. Because it is no longer only states that have the ability to shape public opinion, but new actors have entered this arena.

Today, digital campaigns and targeted media messages can reach millions of people in a short time. This has prompted military and security institutions in various countries to review their traditional tools and integrate operations to influence consciousness into their strategic plans.

The author continues by referring to examples of international experiences that indicate this transformation. He explains that the United States, Russia, China, and other major powers in recent years have created specialized institutions to manage the information space, produce targeted messages, and conduct psychological and media warfare; because they consider this field a continuation of political and military rivalries.

He also refers to the controversies surrounding allegations of interference in U.S. elections and considers it an example of conflicts being transferred to the arena of influencing public perception through digital space.

Summary of Chapter One: Consciousness; The New Battlefield Between States

In this chapter, Dr. Saleh al-Naami establishes the theoretical framework of the book. He explains the concept of consciousness and examines the evolution of operations to influence mentality from classical military thought to the digital age.

He concludes that information, media, and cyberspace have today become strategic tools whose importance is no less than traditional military power.

From his perspective, the control of collective perception has become one of the most important arenas of competition among states; an issue that provides the groundwork for examining how this concept has entered Israel's national security doctrine in the next chapter.

Chapter Two: Influencing Consciousness in the Concept of Israel's National Security

The Transformation of the Concept of Security; From Military Power to the Control of Perception

In the second chapter of the book "The Battle of Consciousness in the National Security Strategy of the Zionist Regime," Dr. Saleh al-Naami examines the evolution of the concept of Israel's national security.

He explains that the Zionist regime no longer defines security merely as the ability to win a military war, but defines it as the ability to influence the perception of enemies and change their psychological and political calculations before the conflict begins, during it, and after it ends.

The researcher emphasizes that regional and global developments, the extensive advancement of communication tools, and the expansion of digital space have compelled the Zionist regime's security and military institutions to redefine the concept of national security.

Based on this view, influencing consciousness is no longer a media or propaganda activity subordinate to the military, but has become one of the main elements of national security.

The Battle of Narratives; An Integral Part of the Zionist Regime's Security Doctrine

The author explains that the official documents of the Zionist regime and the military literature published by its security research centers clearly show this transformation.

In this view, consciousness is an independent operational field that, like military operations, requires planning, management, and coordination among various institutions.

Therefore, the goal is not only to destroy the enemy's military capabilities, but also includes breaking self-confidence, weakening willpower, and creating doubt about the possibility of achieving objectives.

Redefining Deterrence

The researcher explains that Israel has expanded the concept of deterrence.

Deterrence is no longer based only on firepower, military equipment, or technological superiority, but also on creating a mental image among enemies. An image based on which the cost of confronting the Zionist regime will be very high and resistance will be futile.

From this perspective, influencing perception complements military power and is a tool to reduce the need for direct use of military force.

The Zionist Regime's Objectives in the Battle of Consciousness

The author identifies the objectives pursued by the Zionist regime through the strategy of the battle of consciousness as strengthening the cohesion of the Zionist regime's domestic front, maintaining public trust in political and military institutions, reducing the impact of enemy psychological warfare, influencing Arab and Palestinian societies, shaping global public opinion, and presenting a positive image of the Zionist regime's positions internationally.

According to al-Naami, this battle is not only against the military enemy, but includes a wide range of audiences including the Zionist citizen, Palestinian society, Arab countries, regional powers, international media, human rights organizations, and political decision-makers in various countries.

Digital Space; The Most Important Arena for Shaping Public Opinion

The author explains that the Zionist regime considers digital space the most important arena for influencing the perception of contemporary man.

For this reason, this regime has made extensive investments in the fields of social networks, multilingual media, visual content production, big data analysis, and continuous monitoring of public opinion.

The aim of these actions is to quickly identify changes in attitudes and respond to them in the shortest possible time.

The Link Between the Battle of Consciousness and Military Deterrence

The researcher points to the close relationship between the battle of consciousness and deterrence and says that success in building a mental image of the Zionist regime's superiority and convincing enemies of the futility of confrontation can reduce the likelihood of military conflict or shorten its duration.

But conversely, failure to control the narrative or mental image can weaken the Zionist regime's political and military position, even if this regime has achieved successes on the military battlefield.

Summary of Chapter Two: War for Minds Alongside War for Fields

Dr. Saleh al-Naami concludes that the Zionist regime no longer distinguishes between security, media, and communications, but has integrated all of them into a single strategy.

Based on this view, true victory is not achieved only by the military defeat of the enemy, but is completed when the Zionist regime's narrative dominates the minds of opponents and global public opinion.

He emphasizes that in the Zionist regime's security doctrine, victory over minds has become as important as victory on the battlefield.

Chapter Three: Israel's Tools for Influencing Public Opinion

In the third chapter of the book "The Battle of Consciousness in the National Security Strategy of the Zionist Regime," published by the Al Jazeera Centre for Studies, Dr. Saleh al-Naami moves from theoretical discussions to the practical part and examines the institutional structure used by the Zionist regime to manage operations to influence consciousness. He explains that these operations are no longer scattered media activities, but have become an integrated system in which military, security, civilian, and diplomatic institutions participate, and coordination among them is carried out based on national security objectives.

The author explains that the Zionist regime has not only incorporated the battle of consciousness into its security doctrine, but has also created specialized institutions and units for planning, managing, and executing these operations. In such a way that these actions proceed simultaneously with military operations.

According to him, this system is based on gathering information, data analysis, monitoring public opinion, constructing media and psychological messages appropriate for each target group, and then measuring their effectiveness to refine and improve the messages.

The Role of Military Intelligence and Security Institutions in the Perceptual War

Al-Naami points to the central role of the Zionist regime's military intelligence branch, known as "Aman," and says that the task of this institution is not only to gather security information, but also to produce knowledge about target audiences and analyze their psychological, social, and media conditions.

He emphasizes that this branch is one of the main pillars of the Zionist regime's battle of consciousness system, because it provides the necessary data for designing messages and increasing their effectiveness.

The researcher also notes that within this structure, the Zionist regime has established a specialized center for consciousness operations, responsible for designing psychological and media campaigns and coordinating them with political, military, and security leaders.

This center is not limited to managing media messages, but also examines their results and measures their success in changing the attitudes or behavior of target audiences. Thus, the battle of consciousness has become a continuous process and is not limited to wartime.

Diplomacy and Digital Space; New Fronts of Battle

Al-Naami also examines the role of the Zionist regime's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and considers it the diplomatic arm of the battle of consciousness. An institution that tries to explain the Zionist regime's narrative to world public opinion, justify its policies, and improve its image abroad.

In his view, diplomatic and media activity is no longer separate from security and military objectives, but is part of a common system.

The author also emphasizes that digital space holds a central position in this strategy. Through extensive investment in social networks, multilingual media, visual content production, and the use of new technologies, the Zionist regime tries to manage the flow of information and influence public perception of events.

Covert Operations and the Battle of Narratives

One of the important points the author mentions is the increased use of covert influence operations by the Zionist regime. He explains that these operations are not conducted through official channels, but rely on anonymous accounts, internet networks, clandestine platforms, and structures that appear independent to keep the main source of messages hidden and gain more credibility with the audience.

These tools are used to guide public discourse, create tendencies favorable to the Zionist regime's interests, weaken opposing narratives, and create doubt about rival views.

According to the researcher, these covert operations target a wide range of audiences from Palestinian society and Arab countries to global public opinion and Western environments that influence political decision-making.

Countering Anti-Zionist Movements

Al-Naami also refers to the special importance the Zionist regime places on countering international campaigns against it, particularly the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement.

He says that this regime considers this movement a direct threat to its global image and political legitimacy, and for this reason has allocated significant media, diplomatic, and human resources to counter it.

The author also notes that despite the widespread use of digital space outside the occupied territories, the Zionist regime imposes restrictions on the flow of information within these territories when security issues arise; an issue that, in his view, indicates a duality between defending freedom of information abroad and controlling it domestically.

Summary of Chapter Three

Dr. Saleh al-Naami concludes that the battle of consciousness in the Zionist regime is based on a complete institutional structure that includes the military, intelligence, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, media, and digital platforms.

This battle is no longer just traditional propaganda, but includes psychological operations, digital campaigns, covert activities, media narrative management, and countering anti-Zionist campaigns. In his view, this indicates that influencing consciousness has become one of the most important tools of the Zionist regime's national security alongside military power.

Chapter Four: Implementation of the Battle of Consciousness Strategy in the Gaza War

In the fourth chapter of his book, Dr. Saleh al-Naami examines the practical implementation of the battle of consciousness strategy during the Gaza war and explains that this war was not only a military battle, but simultaneously a war for controlling perception, narrative, and mental image.

He believes that the Zionist regime considered the media arena as a parallel front to the military field and tried through controlling the flow of information and managing the narrative to achieve political and psychological gains.

Coordination of the Zionist Regime's Official Messages During Wartime

The researcher explains that after the war began, the Zionist regime's institutions activated pre-prepared organizational and conceptual frameworks for the battle of consciousness.

The army, government, and official institutions of the Zionist regime tried to coordinate their media messages and present a coherent narrative that portrayed the military operation in Gaza as a defensive action against terrorism.

According to him, this coordination was the result of prior planning and was designed to ensure the coherence of the official narrative in the face of domestic and international public opinion.

Targeting the Domestic Society and Global Public Opinion

One of the main objectives of this strategy was to maintain the internal cohesion of the Zionist regime and increase public trust in the army and political institutions.

For this reason, media messages focused on demonstrating the army's power, restoring deterrence, and overcoming the shock of the Al-Aqsa Storm operation.

In contrast, the Zionist regime tried to influence the consciousness of Palestinian society through a combination of military pressure, psychological messages, and media operations, with the aim of creating psychological pressure and reducing confidence in the resistance's capability.

Social Networks; The Main Field of the Battle of Narratives

Al-Naami emphasizes that digital platforms became the most important field of this confrontation.

The Zionist regime used its official accounts as well as networks of unofficial accounts to disseminate messages, reproduce the Israeli narrative, and respond quickly to field developments.

The production of short, visual, and multilingual content to reach different groups of audiences around the world was also given attention.

Cyber Operations and Countering the Boycott Movement

The researcher believes that covert operations, including the use of fake accounts and internet networks to influence public discussions, support the Zionist regime's narrative, and weaken the Palestinian narrative, also played an important role during the Gaza war.

He also refers to the Zionist regime's efforts to counter the BDS movement and says that Tel Aviv considers these activities part of the battlefield and tries to counter them through media, diplomatic, and legal actions.

Conclusion of Chapter Four

Al-Naami concludes that the experience of the Gaza war showed that the Zionist regime considers influencing consciousness as a multiplier of military power and not a substitute for it.

From his perspective, from the Zionist regime's viewpoint, military success is complete when it can impose its narrative, maintain domestic public opinion, and reduce the political and media cost of the war.

Final Summary of the Book

At the end of the book, Dr. Saleh al-Naami emphasizes that the Zionist regime over the past decades has been able to create a complete system for the battle of consciousness. A system that includes the army, intelligence organizations, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, media, and digital platforms.

He believes that today's conflicts are no longer determined only by weapons, but the ability of each side to shape public perception, manage the narrative, and influence public opinion is also decisive.

In the author's view, studying this strategy is not only important for understanding the Zionist regime's experience, but Arab countries also need to develop knowledge and scientific capacities to counter information deception operations, protect the media space, and construct narratives based on planning and understanding. Because the battle of consciousness has become an inseparable part of national security equations and modern wars.