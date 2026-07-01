Decoding the Civilizational Vision of Martyred Leader; From Art to High Status of Women, Justice for Minorities

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): On the eve of the historic funeral ceremony of the martyred leader of the Ummah, the ABNA news agency meeting hall hosted a special session this evening, Wednesday, on the topic "The Legacy of the Martyred Leader of the Revolution; Civilizational Foresight and the Islamic Ummah." Hojat al-Islam Dr. Dirbaz, a member of the Assembly of Experts, and Hojat al-Islam Mousavizadeh, the director of the International Higher Educational-Research Complex of Seminaries, were special guests at this session.

Hojat al-Islam Dirbaz, at the beginning of his remarks, honoring the memory of the martyred leader and the martyrs of the Ramadan War, emphasized the necessity of continuing the path of "jihad of explanation" by media such as ABNA. Stating that the intellectual foundation of the martyred leader is based on "monotheism," he stated, "He viewed monotheism from the very beginning as the negation of tyranny and the struggle against oppression; that is, he first started with 'La ilaha' (there is no god) and then reached 'Allah' (God), and this view cast its shadow over all aspects of his statesmanship and international relations."

He continued, noting that the structure of the martyred leader's personality had a completely Quranic and narrative foundation, stating, "Even in his interactions with the country's prominent historians, he would study the latest historical works and write marginal notes and commentaries on them so that his view of Islamic and Iranian history would always be through the lens of the Quran and narrations." Dr. Dirbaz also referred to the turning point in his political life and added that his meeting with Nawab Safavi in adolescence was like a spark that ignited his anti-arrogance spirit, which continued until the last moments of his blessed life.

The member of the Assembly of Experts, criticizing the current foundations of humanities in universities, emphasized the need for the Islamization and localization of these sciences. Stating that the martyred leader had paid special attention to this issue for years, he stated, "The philosophical foundations of the existing humanities in universities are not compatible with the contexts of Islamic countries, and for this reason, he emphasized the four directions of Islamization, localization, updating, and efficiency of sciences."

Hojat al-Islam Dr. Dirbaz noted that if this scientific transformation becomes a discourse and its fruits penetrate the executive, judicial, and even military affairs, it can guide us toward modern Islamic civilization as one of the main components. He added that in the last decade, seminaries have also taken steps toward realizing these same directives by defining "scientific tree diagrams."

Another part of this seminary and university professor's remarks was dedicated to the artistic aspect of the martyred leader's personality. Referring to his presence in Tehran's literary circles during the Pahlavi era and his connection with great poets such as Amiri Firouzkouhi, he stated that from a young age, he was an artistic personality well-versed in novels, poetry, and cinema.

Hojat al-Islam Dirbaz continued, pointing out that art should not be seen merely as entertainment, stating, "In the leader's intellectual system, art is linked with Islamic civilization and the management of society's emotions; he believed that since people are more engaged with audio and video in cyberspace, these tools should be used to guide emotions and direct society."

Hojat al-Islam Dirbaz referred to the leader's exalted view of women's status, considering it contrary to the West's commodity-oriented view. He stated that by modeling Lady Fatimah (a.s.), he introduced women as influential individuals in half of society, whose housekeeping itself is considered a form of "jihad."

Stating that the leader's view of women is both jurisprudential and Quranic, he noted, "We have not seen any jurist say that his views on women are incompatible with Islamic jurisprudence; because he sees jurisprudence within the broader context of the Quran, and this shapes the civilizational status of women."

The issue of Islamic Ummah unity from the perspective of the martyred leader was another important topic of this session. Dr. Dirbaz, recalling his trips to Sunni regions, emphasized that the leader's directives on respecting Sunni beliefs have yielded sweet fruits both domestically and abroad.

In this regard, he cited a quote and said, "In one trip, one of our Sunni brothers told me, 'The Leader was the one who gave us identity'; this shows his deep view of the true status of all Muslims under the protective umbrella of the Islamic Republic."

Dr. Dirbaz addressed the global impact of the martyred leader's legal fatwas regarding religious minorities and referred to the case of paying the difference in blood money for the People of the Book from the public treasury. He stated that this firm order had a positive reflection among Christians and followers of divine religions worldwide.

Quoting one of the Assyrian elders, he said, "This Christian figure said, 'We hold our heads high in the world because in the Islamic Republic of Iran, religious minorities enjoy complete freedom and welfare, and this stems from the leader's humane and just view.'"

In conclusion, Hojat al-Islam Dirbaz emphasized that all these intellectual dimensions, from monotheism and art to the view of women and unity, together form a single "system" and structure. The ultimate goal of this intellectual system is to guide all of humanity toward moral and spiritual growth and to achieve a civilization in which human beings, in the true sense of the word, are "human."

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