Husseini Infants Gatherings to Be Held Across Iran This Friday

AhlulBayt News Agency: As in previous years, special processions called “Husseini Infants Gatherings” are planned to be held in Iran this Friday.

Such events are held every year on the first Friday of the lunar Hijri month of Muharram.

Mosques and religious centers in cities and towns across Iran will host the Husseini Infants gatherings on Friday, June 19.

Similar events will be organized in a significant number of countries around the world.

The congregations of mothers and their babies are held by the Al-Asghar (AS) World Assembly on the first Friday of Muharram every year to remember the 6-month-old infant son of Imam Hussein (AS), Hazrat Ali Asghar (AS), who was mercilessly killed on the day of Ashura in the battle of Karbala in the year 680 AD.

In the ceremonies, mothers dress their babies in special green and white clothes, which are said to resemble the clothing of Hazrat Ali Asghar.

Babies also wear a headband with the name of Ali Asghar written on it.

This year’s ceremonies in Iran will also honor and remember the children martyred in the recent attacks by the American-Zionist enemy on the country.

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