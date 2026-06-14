Iranian Commander: Nation Will Never Bargain Away Security, Independence, or Dignity

AhlulBayt News Agency: The commander of Iran’s highest operational command unit says the Iranian nation has proved that it would never bargain away its security, independence, or dignity to any power.

Commander of Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters Major General Ali Abdollahi made the announcement in a message on Saturday, commemorating the first anniversary of the martyrdom of Major General Ali Shadmani, former commander of the headquarters, in the 12-Day War, which began on June 13, 2025 with unprovoked Israeli air raids that also killed several top military commanders, officials, and nuclear scientists.

"June 13 is a reminder of the beginning of the Sacred Defense of the Iranian nation in the face of war, aggression, and the 12-day Zionist-American terrorist crime, and is a symbol of the resilience of a nation that once again demonstrated that it will not trade its security, independence, and dignity with any power,” Abdollahi said.

On June 13, Israel launched a war of aggression against Iran by assassinating several high-ranking Iranian figures, including commanders and nuclear scientists, and civilians.

More than a week later, the United States also entered the war by bombing three Iranian nuclear sites in a grave violation of the United Nations Charter, international law, and the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

In response, the Iranian Armed Forces targeted strategic sites across the occupied territories as well as the al-Udeid air base in Qatar, the largest American military base in West Asia.

Elsewhere in his message, Abdollahi pointed to the recent US-Israeli war of aggression against the Islamic Republic, which started on February 28, and said the awakened Iranian nation has succeeded in creating a "miraculous uprising" in support of the Armed Forces, pledging allegiance to Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei and seeking vengeance for the blood of the martyred Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

The top commander added that the blood of the martyrs conveys a “clear and evident” message to both the Iranian nation and the enemies.

He emphasized that Iran will continue its path of dignity, security, strength, and progress with greater determination than ever before by relying on divine faith, faithful human capital, indigenous defensive capabilities, and national unity under the leadership of Ayatollah Khamenei.

He pointed to the importance of continuing the honorable path of the martyrs in preserving national security, improving deterrence capabilities and defending the ideals of the Islamic Revolution.

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