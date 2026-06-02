Iran warns northern Israeli settlers to evacuate if Israel attacks Beirut’s suburbs

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s central military command has warned settlers of northern Israeli-occupied territories to flee their homes should the regime carry out its threat to attack the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital, Beirut.

In a statement on Monday, the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters said Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has threatened to bomb Beirut’s southern suburb of Dahiyeh as well as the Lebanese capital itself, and has issued evacuation warnings to residents of those areas.

“In light of the regime's repeated violations of the ceasefire, we warn residents of the northern parts and military settlements in the occupied territories,” Abdollahi said. “If they do not wish to be harmed, they should leave the area. This comes in case the threat is carried out.”

Netanyahu ordered military strikes on Monday on Dahiyeh and Beirut, saying they were a response to what he claimed to be Hezbollah's "repeated violations" of a ceasefire in Lebanon.

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