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Iranian Army Shoots Down Israeli 'Orbiter' Drone Over Qeshm Island

31 May 2026 - 07:53
News ID: 1820536
Source: IRNA
Iranian Army Shoots Down Israeli 'Orbiter' Drone Over Qeshm Island

The Iranian Army says it has shot down an Israeli Orbiter drone over Qeshm Island in the south of the country.

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Iranian Army says it has shot down an Israeli Orbiter drone over Qeshm Island in the south of the country.

According to a statement released by the Army on Saturday, the Air Defense Force intercepted and downed the drone over Qeshm early in the morning.

The downing of the lightweight drone comes despite a ceasefire that took effect between Iran and the United States on April 8. The ceasefire halted 40 days of intense tit-for-tat airstrikes that began after the US and Israel launched attacks on Iran, including a strike in Tehran that led to the assassination of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

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