Iranian Army Shoots Down Israeli 'Orbiter' Drone Over Qeshm Island

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Iranian Army says it has shot down an Israeli Orbiter drone over Qeshm Island in the south of the country.

According to a statement released by the Army on Saturday, the Air Defense Force intercepted and downed the drone over Qeshm early in the morning.

The downing of the lightweight drone comes despite a ceasefire that took effect between Iran and the United States on April 8. The ceasefire halted 40 days of intense tit-for-tat airstrikes that began after the US and Israel launched attacks on Iran, including a strike in Tehran that led to the assassination of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

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