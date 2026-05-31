Iran’s Defense Ministry to establish drone support center: Spokesman

AhlulBayt News Agency: The spokesman for Iran's Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics has announced the imminent establishment of a drone support center within the ministry, which will serve as the hub for all civilian drone-related services to both governmental and military organizations.

Brigadier General Reza Talaei-Nik, speaking about the recent cabinet approval regarding the details of the civilian drone law and its executive bylaw, stated that drones today have both military and civilian applications.

Referring to the recent US-Israeli aggression against Iran, he noted that the enemy posed a serious threat to the country using its most advanced drones.

He highlighted Iran's air defense capabilities, stating that the country “managed to destroy the most advanced drones — more than 16 times the number downed during the 12-day imposed War — within just 40 days of the recent aggression.”

Talaei-Nik explained that since drones also have civilian applications, countries undergoing developmental processes in drone usage implement legal mechanisms and effective oversight to prevent drones from becoming a threat to public security or causing bodily and material harm.

He noted that Iran had a legal vacuum in this area with no law governing civilian drones. "Thanks to the efforts of the Parliament, the government, and the General Staff of the Armed Forces, this gap has been filled, and we now have a nearly complete and up-to-date law for regulating this field," he said.

"We witnessed during some phases of the 12-day Imposed War that civilian drones were used against the country's security. This law has created a primary deterrent, and once acts were criminalized, such incidents decreased," he added.

Talaei-Nik described the rapidly expanding applications of civilian drones, including mapping, land and property registration, cadaster, hydrography, soil science, geology, imaging, and rescue operations — especially in inaccessible areas where relief workers cannot enter.

He noted that before the recent aggression, the ministry delivered the first drone fleet to the Iranian Red Crescent Society. Drones are also used in environmental monitoring, mining, and agriculture, including orchard and field spraying.

On exports, he said the government will help drone companies through the Vice Presidency for Science and Technology, with support from the Defense Ministry and Customs. He added that as technology grows, knowledge-based companies could become major exporters of civilian drones. Incentives, support, tax breaks, and loans will be offered for this purpose.

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