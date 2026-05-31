Israeli Drone Strike Wounds Two Lebanese Army Soldiers

AhlulBayt News Agency: A fresh wave of drone attacks by the Israeli regime in southern Lebanon has wounded two Lebanese army soldiers.

In a statement on Saturday, the Lebanese army announced that the soldiers were “seriously injured” after being targeted inside a vehicle by an Israeli army drone on the public road in Ebba, in the southern district of Nabatieh

They were transferred to a hospital for treatment, the army said.

The Israeli regime has continued its attacks on Lebanon despite a ceasefire that took effect on April 17 and was extended for 45 days beginning May 17 following indirect talks mediated by the US.

According to the Lebanese Health Ministry, Israeli attacks since March 2 have killed over 3,350 people across the country.

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