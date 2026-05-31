Lebanese PM Salam Condemns 'Dangerous, Unprecedented' Israeli Escalation

AhlulBayt News Agency: Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam has condemned a "dangerous and unprecedented" Israeli escalation in southern Lebanon, calling for an immediate ceasefire amid the regime’s relentless aggression on the Arab country.

Salam made the appeal in a televised address on Saturday, warning that a "scorched-earth policy" would not bring security to Israel.

He also defended his government's decision to engage in negotiations with Israel, claiming that the talks represented the "least costly path" for Lebanon amid growing tensions along the border.

His remarks came after Israeli airstrikes and artillery shelling targeted areas near the historic Beaufort Castle, a Crusader-era fortress overlooking large parts of southern Lebanon, as fighting intensified in villages near the southern city of Nabatieh, where Israeli forces have been advancing in recent days.

The Israeli military issued evacuation warnings for more than a dozen villages in southern Lebanon, a day after trilateral military talks involving Lebanon, the Israeli regime, and the United States concluded at the US Department of War without reaching a ceasefire agreement.

The escalating situation was discussed during a meeting between Lebanon's president and prime minister on Saturday. The two officials said in a joint statement they would intensify diplomatic efforts to halt Israeli demolition and bulldozing of homes and historical sites, as well as the continued evacuation warnings directed at residents.

Earlier in the day, Lebanon's state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported that Israeli airstrikes and artillery attacks struck areas near Beaufort Castle, located approximately 15 kilometers from the Israeli border. The strategic site was occupied by Israeli forces for 18 years before their withdrawal from southern Lebanon in May 2000.

According to Lebanese media reports, Israeli troops have crossed the Litani River and advanced into villages including Yohmor and Zawtar al-Sharqieh near Nabatieh. Large parts of southern Lebanon are now under Israeli military control despite a US-brokered ceasefire that took effect on April 17.

Meanwhile, hostilities between Israel and the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah continued. The NNA reported that Israeli strikes on the village of Ansar killed three people, while a drone strike on a road linking Ebba and Nabatieh wounded two Lebanese soldiers.

Hezbollah said it responded by launching rockets toward the northern side of the occupied territories, targeting the border city of Kiryat Shmona and later the city of Safed. The group said the attacks were carried out in retaliation for Israeli strikes that killed civilians in Lebanon.

Among the victims of Friday's violence was a Syrian family killed in an Israeli airstrike on the coastal village of Adloun, north of Tyre. The victims included Qais al-Bakir, his pregnant wife, and their six children.

The family, members of Syria's Alawite minority, had fled to Lebanon from Hama province following the collapse of former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's government in December 2024. Relatives said the family had been living on a sheep farm and received no warning before the strike.

"He worked in farming and all he cared about was feeding his children," Ali al-Bakir, the victim's brother, said.

Israel has continued its attacks on Lebanon despite a ceasefire that took effect on April 17 and was extended for 45 days.

Since March 2, Israel has been conducting an expanded offensive on Lebanon, killing more than 3,355 people, injuring over 10,100, and displacing over 1.6 million individuals.

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