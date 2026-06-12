Top commander warns US over ‘futile cycle’ of lies, contradiction

The commander of Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters has warned the US over a "false and futile cycle" of lies and contradictions in its behavior, after Washington first threatened to strike Iranian energy infrastructure and then claimed negotiations had been approved.

"The United States, on one hand, speaks of agreement and negotiation, and on the other hand commits villainy," Major General Ali Abdollahi said in a statement on Thursday.

His warning came after resident Donald Trump first threatened to "hit Iran very hard tonight" and seize Kharg Island, then hours later announced he had "cancelled the scheduled strikes and bombings against Iran this evening," claiming negotiations had been "brought to the highest level of Iranian leadership and approved."

Trump declared on Thursday that "at some point in the not too distant future, we will be taking Kharg Island, and other oil infrastructure points, and assume total control of their Oil and Gas Markets", only to announce later he had cancelled planned bombings.

On Wednesday night, the United States launched airstrikes on several locations in Iran's southern Hormozgan province, including the cities of Jask and Sirik and Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz.