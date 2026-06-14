Bangladesh Cleric: A Divine Leader Guides People to God, Not to Himself

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Hujjatul Islam Abdul Quddus, Secretary General of the Council of Imamiyya Scholars of Bangladesh, made the remarks during an international webinar held on the occasion of the Day of Mubahala, the revelation of Surah Hal Ata, and the days of Dhu al-Hijjah. The event focused on the "Characteristics of Divine Leaders in the Quran and the Sunnah."

Addressing the deep and expansive nature of divine leadership, Quddus said Muslims have discussed its characteristics for centuries and that the Quran and the Sunnah shed light on its most vital dimensions.

He said the month of Dhu al-Hijjah calls to mind the monumental event of Ghadir Khumm, when Islam's Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him and his household) delineated the future course of the Muslim community. He noted the Ghadir sermon centered on guiding the Ummah, preventing misguidance, and defining the leadership structure after the Prophet, citing the famous declaration, "For whomever I am the master, Ali is his master," as proof of Imam Ali ibn Abi Talib's (peace be upon him) special station in guiding the Islamic community.

Citing Quranic verses, the Bangladeshi scholar stressed that divine leadership is an institution appointed by God Almighty. He pointed to verses such as, "Indeed, I will make upon the earth a successive authority," and, "I am making you a leader for the people," as evidence that the positions of caliphate and Imamate are divinely ordained and require heavenly designation.

Quddus explained that divine criteria for selecting a leader fundamentally differ from worldly standards. While wealth, power, social influence, or electoral victory may be seen as qualifications in conventional politics, the Quran and the Sunnah present a far deeper meaning. A true divine leader, he said, is one who guides people on the path of servitude to God, justice, truth, and the Straight Path.

A Divine Leader Guides People to God, Not to Himself

He identified piety and moral integrity as the foremost quality of divine leaders, calling it the wellspring of all their other attributes. He argued that only a person who lives for God—not for personal gain—can steer society toward good and righteousness. Justice, insight, courage, benevolence, and management skills all flow from this God-consciousness.

Justice, he said, stands among the most crucial benchmarks. A divine leader acts neither for his party, tribe, personal interests, nor for a particular group; rather, his sole measure is truth and justice. Quddus stressed that were justice to prevail across societies, many of the problems plaguing the world today would be resolved.

The Bangladeshi cleric also highlighted courage and steadfastness as indispensable traits. He noted that a divinely guided leader does not succumb to fear or retreat under threats and pressure from oppressive powers, because his measure is divine satisfaction. Should he be martyred for God's sake, he remains alive according to Quranic logic, enjoying true life.

Drawing from the life of Imam Ali (PBUH), Quddus said goodwill, even toward enemies, is a hallmark of divine leaders. He pointed to the Commander of the Faithful’s dying concern for the wellbeing of Ibn Muljam, his assassin, as evidence that the mercy, compassion, and humane vision of divine leaders extend even to their adversaries.

He added that infallibility and serving as a practical role model are outstanding qualities of prophets and divine Imams. A true divine leader practices what he preaches. As recorded in Imam Ali’s biography, he never commanded people to any act of obedience without having practiced it himself first.

Referring to the Quranic example of Talut, Quddus listed knowledge and capability as two essential indicators. He cited the verse, "Indeed, Allah has chosen him over you and has increased him abundantly in knowledge and stature," to argue that divine leadership is not achieved through claim, fortune, or social position, but requires knowledge, insight, administrative capacity, and decision-making power.

At the core of a divine leader's mission, the scholar concluded, is the call toward God. He does not summon people to himself, his party, his ethnicity, or his personal interests; all his struggle is for inviting humanity toward God and obedience to His command. By contrast, a leader who calls people to his own person walks a Pharaonic path.

Quddus listed patience, certitude, awareness of one's time, vigilance against the enemy, inspiration of hope, and knowledge of the path of guidance as further qualities of divine leaders. Most importantly, he said, a divine leader knows the way, introduces it to the people, and guides them along the Straight Path leading to God Almighty.

He concluded by noting that in Islamic teachings, the Prophet's Household (Ahl al-Bayt, peace be upon them) have been introduced as the true guides of the Ummah and the very embodiment of the Straight Path.