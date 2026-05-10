Sunni Cleric: Most wretched enemies have created today's problems of Muslims

ABNA24 - The instructor of the Ahmadieh Chen Sabli Seminary in Aqqala County stated: "Today's problems of Muslims, especially the third imposed war, have been forced upon our nation and other Muslim nations by the most wretched people on earth.

"Akhund "Abdul Rahman Paqah," at a gathering for recitation of the Holy Quran held at the Abu Dharr Mosque in Anbar Olum, referring to the current situation of the Islamic world, stated: "The American and Zionist enemies, by launching the third imposed war, martyred the Supreme Leader (Ayatollah Khamenei) as the 'Master of the Martyrs of this imposed war,' along with brave commanders and generals, self-sacrificing soldiers, and many of our honorable people. May the souls of these noble martyrs be bathed in divine mercy, and may the Lord of the Universe increase the authority of the sacred system of the Islamic Republic of Iran day by day."



According to him: "The heroic, revolutionary, and loyal people of this land truly appeared on the scene with courage and filled the streets and squares day and night with their conscious and steadfast presence."



The instructor of the Ahmadieh Chen Sabli Seminary in Aqqala County, while explaining the lofty status of the Quran in guiding humanity, the importance of this divine book, its educational teachings, and its role in introducing the straight path, clarified: "The Holy Quran is a clear guide for human beings to reach the Straight Path (Sirat al-Mustaqim)."



He added: "This book is the message of the Prophethood and the eternal miracle of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), and no one has the ability to produce a chapter like it."



According to him: "The Quran guides to the Straight Path. Throughout history, it has been able to guide humanity from ignorance and abnormality toward faith, morality, and civilization."



Akhund Paqah described the Quran as a book of love, affection, justice, servitude, and jihad, and stated: "The Holy Quran plays an effective role in creating peace, improving human relationships, and guiding society towards Almighty God."



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