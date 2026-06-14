Iranian Diplomat: Martyrs' Sacrifices Have Made Islamic Republic Stronger Than Ever

AhlulBayt News Agency: A senior Iranian diplomat says the sacrifices of the country's martyrs and the leadership of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei have made the Islamic Republic "stronger, more aware, and more determined than before."

Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, Kazem Gharibabadi made the remarks in a post on X on Saturday, marking the first anniversary of the launch of the country's steadfast defense and retaliation in the face of the United States' and the Israeli regime's 12-day unprovoked aggression that began targeting the nation this time last year.

The official recalled how, through the aggression, "the American-Zionist enemy thought it could break the will of a nation with a few blows."

Gharibabadi commemorated the memory of the senior officials and nuclear scientists, who were martyred during the imposed war, citing such names as Iran's former top military commander, Major General Mohammad Bagheri, former chief commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), Major General Hossein Salami, and former commander of the IRGC's Aerospace Force, Brigadier General Amir-Ali Hajizadeh.

He added that the Israeli regime "which needs to assassinate the commanders and scientists of an independent country in order to survive, seeks strength not on the battlefield, but in desperation, aggression, and crime."

According to Gharibabadi, "Their (the Iranian officials' and scientists') martyrdom serves as an indication of the rightfulness of a nation that has not bowed to force, terror, and coercion."

Reflecting on the past year, which featured both the 12-day war and Washington's and Tel Aviv's subsequent bout of unprovoked aggression against the nation from February 28 to April 7, the deputy foreign minister asserted that the country has emerged even stronger from the experience.

"One year has passed; Iran neither failed, nor retreated, nor was its resolve weakened. Rather, it achieved brilliant victories against its enemies."

Gharibabadi credited the sacrifices made by the martyrs, including Ayatollah Khamenei, who embraced martyrdom during the second round of the aggression, for the Islamic Republic's enhanced strength, awareness, and determination, identifying the martyred Leader as the "flag-bearer of Iran's dignity."

The diplomat said the memory of those martyred throughout the two imposed wars, including ordinary Iranians such as the 160-plus schoolchildren massacred by the US and the Israeli regime in the southern Iranian city of Minab in early February, remains alive among the members of the nation.

"Not merely as a memory of sorrow, but as a covenant for the power, independence, and future of Iran."

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