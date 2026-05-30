IRGC Response to US 'Actions and Mischiefs' Demonstrates Full Readiness of Iran's Armed Forces, Deputy FM Says

AhlulBayt News Agency: Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi has described the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) response to the US’ actions and mischiefs as the full readiness of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Speaking on the sidelines of a commemoration ceremony for Martyr Major General Mohammad Pakpour, commander-in-chief of the IRGC, on Thursday, Gharibabadi emphasized the importance of strengthening the country’s defense capabilities, adding, “The effort to bolster our defense will continue with determination because, now more than ever, we need strength and authority to stand firm against our enemies.”

He highlighted, “A clear example of this strength can be seen in the military sector, where national unity and cohesion play a crucial role in reinforcing our authority. Enemies must know that the Islamic Republic of Iran will respond appropriately and proportionately to any action, repetition of threats, or insolence.”

Regarding last night’s developments, he said, “The reaction of the IRGC to the actions and mischiefs by the Americans demonstrates the complete readiness of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran. If such actions continue, Iran will respond proportionately.”

Referring to the strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz, Gharibabadi added, “Exercising sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz is a matter of great significance for the Islamic Republic of Iran. We will not permit our enemies to disrupt this vital passage through military or threatening actions.”

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