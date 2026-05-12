Iran: Any UN Security Council Draft on Strait of Hormuz Ignoring US Blockade 'Doomed to Failure'

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal Affairs has warned that any UN Security Council draft on the Strait of Hormuz that fails to address the aggression and illegal blockade against Iran will be biased and doomed to failure.

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, Kazem Gharibabadi, has issued a pointed warning against US-led efforts to advance a draft resolution on the Strait of Hormuz at the UN Security Council, arguing that any text that fails to address the aggression, illegal blockade, and use of force against Iran will be fundamentally inadequate and without legal standing.

In a post on X, Gharibabadi characterised the American push — backed by certain regional partners — as a calculated attempt to shift the terms of the debate: converting the consequences of military aggression and an unlawful naval blockade into a legal case against the very country that was subjected to threats, pressure, and attack.

The senior diplomat acknowledged freedom of navigation as a respected legal principle, but stressed that it cannot be applied selectively, politically, or separately from the UN Charter. No initiative on maritime security in the region, he said, can credibly claim neutrality or legal validity while simultaneously ignoring the use of force, the naval blockade, persistent threats, and the direct role of the United States and Israel in producing the crisis in the first place.

"Any text that seeks to frame the situation in the Strait of Hormuz without reference to aggression, the blockade, the threat of force, and Iran's legitimate rights to defend its security and vital interests will be incomplete, biased, political, and doomed to failure from the very beginning," he wrote.

.....................

End/ 257

