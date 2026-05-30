Gharibabadi's Reaction to the Zionist Regime's Action in Attacking International Institutions

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Deputy for Legal and International Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote in a post on X that instead of responding to the inclusion of its affiliated entities in the UN list on sexual violence in conflict, the Israeli regime has targeted the UN Secretary-General for punishment, which is a sign of the same dangerous pattern of evading accountability by attacking international institutions.

Kazem Gharibabadi wrote in this post: "In Gaza and Lebanon as well, the ceasefire has not led to a cessation of violence for the occupying regime, and it continues to kill, bomb, violate sovereignty, and carry out forced displacement."

The post continued: "Sexual violence in conflict, targeting civilians, and violating ceasefires must be pursued within the framework of war crimes, crimes against humanity, and international responsibility. The immunity of the occupying regime must end."

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