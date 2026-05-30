US, Israel Failed in Their Confrontation with Iran

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Liaquat Baloch, Vice President of Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan and Secretary-General of the National Solidarity Council of Pakistan, stated that the contradictory and unusual positions of U.S. President Donald Trump, influenced by pressures from the Zionist regime, have led to America being mocked and discredited in world public opinion.

Referring to regional developments, he added, "The United States and the Zionist regime have failed in their confrontation with Iran and are now trying to maintain their domination and extortion in the world through threats and political and economic pressures."

Liaquat Baloch emphasized, "If war is re-imposed, the United States will face greater international isolation than before, and Islamic countries, Europe, China, and Russia will inevitably be compelled to stand against the bullying and oppressive policies of the United States and the Zionist regime."

He noted, "The success of negotiations, achieving a dignified agreement, and establishing a sustainable ceasefire require the lifting of the unjust sanctions imposed on Iran over the past 47 years."

**************

End/ 345E