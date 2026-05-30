Five Key Axes of Iran's Power in the Third Imposed War / Iran Awakened Russia and China

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): In recent days, amid the negotiations between Iran and the United States and the resulting political and media atmosphere, the deterrent power of Iran in the third imposed war against the Zionist-American axis has been debated. Experts consider Iran the victor, both in any future war and at the negotiating table.

In this regard, Mohammad Sadiq al-Hashimi, director of the Iraqi Studies Center, wrote a commentary titled "America's War Against Iran and the Criteria for Victory and Defeat":

"Iran fights with all its strength, steadfastness, and resilience, standing against the fiercest Zionist-American aggression, and has placed America in an inescapable predicament. This is while America has exhausted all its options and has even reached a stage of delirious rhetoric—a situation that has made it an object of mockery for generations, nations, and governments. Its allies have distanced themselves from it, and its friends have abandoned it."

"In the face of dozens of American bases being targeted, the military defeat inflicted upon the U.S. Navy and Air Force, the precise strikes on hundreds of targets, the disabling of the Fifth Fleet's command base, as well as striking the heart of the Zionist usurping entity and dozens of other military achievements, no doubt remains about Iran's victory."

"Iran has now demonstrated its power in five key axes that no fair-minded researcher can deny:

First: Military power.

Second: Political unity of stance.

Third: Firm diplomacy.

Fourth: The solidarity of the Iranian nation with its leadership.

Fifth: Mobilizing public opinion and major powers in its favor."

"Iran has now overcome the danger that led to the targeting of the martyred Imam Khamenei and has transformed from a situation where Trump predicted its collapse and fall into a country that has consolidated its position and role in the world's political geography and the multipolar system. Without any doubt or ambiguity, Iran will emerge from this battle with a greater position, loftier ideals, a superior status, broader partnership with major powers, greater influence on the global economy, and more dominance over supply chains, regardless of how long the war continues. Everyone must accept this reality—especially after American fleets were unable to reopen even a single meter of the Strait of Hormuz, while these fleets and warships had been prepared since World War II to dominate the seas and oceans. But Iran exposed America's military weakness and incapability."

"Iran also awakened Russia and China, as these two powers realized that Iran's deterrent power has revealed the signs of America's decline. The positions of these powers have aligned to end the unipolar system and shape the future of the world—a future that places America in a difficult position. The clearest sign of this was China's reception of Trump; a reception that carried a message to America that the world has changed. The U.S. president no longer holds the position he once did, for which China would prepare hundreds of planes, massive crowds of people, magnificent military parades, and rare receptions. Instead, he was met with a cold and humiliating reception."

"The claim that Iran lost part of its power in the geography of resistance following the fall of Assad is not realistic for someone who carefully examines the balances of the regional environment. Moreover, Iran has compensated for this situation by enhancing its regional and international position in the future. Nor can it be denied that the Persian Gulf countries have lost part of their security due to the illusion of relying on America. Hence, these countries are now, alongside China, Pakistan, and Russia, seeking ways to secure their national, economic, and commercial security. Undoubtedly, they too have realized that Iran, regardless of any differences, is closer to them than America."

"This situation comes as Trump attempts to compensate for his defeat against Iran and his historic failure by forcing the Arab world to normalize relations and join the Abraham Accords, wanting to record a fictitious victory for himself by repeating the humiliation of countries that are essentially in a weak position. However, these countries have refused to play the role of victim."

"Yes, the world has changed, and the global power balances have shifted. This is the logic of resilience, dignity, and power—the logic through which victory can only be achieved. Therefore, those in the region—whether Shia, Sunni, or Kurds—who continue to repeat the experience of the Gulf countries in relying on America must realize that moving behind America is moving toward an uncertain future. This is the meaning of profit and loss from the perspective of Shia public opinion, and indeed of all the nations of the region. After what Iran has inflicted upon the United States and Israel, no leftist forces, free people, or honorable individuals in the region will be convinced that dialogue and understanding with America are full of good and benefit."

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