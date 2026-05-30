White House Claim Following Trump's Meeting on Iran

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The White House announced after U.S. President Donald Trump's meeting in the Situation Room on Iran that Trump will accept an agreement that serves America's interests.

A White House official told American media in a statement on Friday evening local time, "The Situation Room meeting has concluded and lasted about two hours."

Trump held a meeting with his national security team on Iran in the White House Situation Room, and he has not yet commented on it.

Donald Trump, the U.S. president, repeating his excessive demands regarding a potential Tehran-Washington agreement, announced, "I will have a meeting in the Situation Room to make the final decision."

Trump, repeating Washington's excessive demands from Iran, claimed in his message on Truth Social, "Iran must agree that it will never have nuclear weapons or a bomb. The Strait of Hormuz must be opened immediately and without any tolls for unlimited ship traffic in both directions."

On May 23, the U.S. president claimed that an agreement between the United States and Iran had been drafted and is now awaiting finalization, and that the final aspects and details of the agreement are under review and will be announced soon.

Ismail Baqaei, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, also announced that the two sides are in the final stages of finalizing a memorandum of understanding, the main focus of which is ending the war.

He stated that ending America's maritime aggressions—which Washington refers to as a naval blockade—and the release of Iran's blocked assets are among the most important topics under discussion in this memorandum of understanding.

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