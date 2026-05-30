UN Report: Guterres Places Israeli Forces on List for Conflict-Related Sexual Violence

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): António Guterres, the UN Secretary-General, presented the organization's annual report on "Conflict-Related Sexual Violence" to Security Council members last night—a report which, according to him, documents "widespread and horrific" violations of Palestinian rights by Israel. Guterres announced that in 2025, the UN documented and verified persistent patterns of sexual violence against Palestinians detained in Israel and the occupied territories during arrest and interrogation.

Based on the provisions of this report, Israeli forces have been placed on the UN's "blacklist" for conflict-related sexual violence. The UN Secretary-General explained that Israeli security forces and agencies committed sexual violations against Palestinian prisoners—including men, women, and children from Gaza and the West Bank—including rape, gang rape, and targeted violence against genitalia.

Guterres also criticized the "failure" of Israeli officials to conduct effective investigations to clarify these cases and hold perpetrators accountable, stating that the dismissal of charges against a number of soldiers in cases related to the Sde Teiman detention facility reinforces a climate of impunity for sexual violence. Meanwhile, the Israeli Foreign Ministry announced that, in response to the inclusion of certain Israeli entities in the annex of this report, it has formally severed its relations with the UN Secretary-General's office.

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