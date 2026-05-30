Cuba Warns of Escalating U.S. Military Threats and Deadlock in Bilateral Talks

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Josefina Vidal, Cuba's Deputy Foreign Minister, speaking during a hearing to condemn U.S. oil sanctions, accused Washington of creating pretexts and falsely portraying Cuba as a "threat to national security," stating that the aim of this atmosphere is to create justification for potential military actions against the island.

Although communication channels between the two governments remain open, Cuban officials emphasize that no tangible progress has been made in the dialogue process and express serious doubt about the seriousness and responsibility of the American side. This comes despite U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio having previously expressed optimism about the positive outcomes of talks that began in March. However, the Cuban government, criticizing the lack of good faith on the other side, stated that it will under no circumstances allow interference in its internal affairs.

Simultaneously, the United States, by intensifying its blockade policy and imposing stringent sanctions, has prevented oil shipments from reaching Cuba—an action that has led to a halt in fuel supplies from Venezuela and caused a serious energy crisis and frequent power outages in the country. The Trump administration has also threatened to impose heavy customs tariffs on any country that assists Havana in circumventing sanctions to maximize economic pressure on the country.

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