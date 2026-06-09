Iran Rejects EU Sanctions on Strait of Hormuz Entities as 'Hypocritical Political Act'

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran firmly dismissed recent European Union sanctions targeting Iranian individuals and entities linked to the Strait of Hormuz, labeling the move a “hypocritical and political act,” while vowing to maintain its sovereign control over the strategic waterway.

Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, made the remarks in a statement on the social media platform X on Monday.

“Iran attaches no value to this political and hypocritical European action and will continue its strategy of preserving its sovereignty and exercising its sovereign rights over the Strait of Hormuz,” Gharibabadi stated.

The senior diplomat condemned the European Council’s decision, accusing EU member states of being major violators of the Iranian people’s rights. He also sharply criticized the bloc for its “deliberate silence” regarding an illegal US naval blockade against Iran, which he characterized as an “act of war.”

Addressing the legal status of the crucial global shipping lane, Gharibabadi emphasized that Tehran is not a party to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

“The legal regime emphasized by Iran in the Strait of Hormuz is 'innocent passage' based on customary international law, and the observance of the coastal state's maritime safety and security considerations,” he explained.

He further warned that the imposition of sanctions holds no legal weight in international maritime disputes.

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