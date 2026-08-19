American Analyst: U.S. Bases in the Persian Gulf Have Suffered Serious Damage

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): An American analyst, referring to the change in the military deployment of U.S. forces in the region, claimed that a significant number of American refueling aircraft have been withdrawn from the operational area of U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM); a claim that, if confirmed, could indicate a change in America's operational status in the region and increased Washington's concern about the vulnerability of its bases around the Persian Gulf.

Will Schreyer, a U.S. geopolitical analyst and historian, wrote on his social media account on X, "A significant number of American refueling aircraft have been withdrawn from CENTCOM's operational area; some have returned to the United States and others have been transferred to NATO member countries in Europe."

He added, "Almost none of them remain at U.S. bases near the Persian Gulf," because, according to him, "almost all of these bases have been severely damaged and no longer have effective and reliable air defense."

Repeated Attacks on U.S. Bases

Previously, international media reports indicated that U.S.-related military bases and facilities in the region have been repeatedly targeted in recent months, one of the reasons for the relocation or evacuation of American aerial capabilities from the region.

Reuters had reported that following new U.S. attacks on Iran, Tehran targeted positions associated with the U.S. military in Kuwait and Bahrain; countries that host U.S. military facilities and forces.

Reuters had also previously reported that during reciprocal attacks, some U.S. military bases in regional countries were targeted, and some of these attacks damaged military facilities and infrastructure. In another report, the news agency emphasized that during Iran's attacks, in addition to public infrastructure, U.S. military bases were also damaged.

Al-Monitor Reports on the Expansion of Attacks

Al-Monitor reports also present a similar picture of the expanding scope of attacks. In a report in July, the media outlet announced that Iran, in response to U.S. attacks, targeted several military positions associated with the United States in Kuwait, Bahrain, and Jordan.

In another report, Al-Monitor reported on attacks on countries hosting U.S. air bases, including Bahrain, Qatar, and Kuwait, and wrote that Kuwaiti officials have reported that an attack hit a power and desalination plant and damaged its infrastructure.

The media outlet also reported that facilities related to the U.S. military presence in Kuwait were targeted during the attacks, and drone attacks on bases in the country have continued.

The Importance of the Possible Withdrawal of Refueling Aircraft

In this context, Schreyer's claim about the withdrawal of refueling aircraft from CENTCOM's area of responsibility has particular military significance. Refueling aircraft play a vital role in extending the operational range of fighter jets and sustaining U.S. aerial missions, and their relocation could affect the ability to conduct aerial operations from regional bases.

The sum of these reports shows that U.S. bases in the region are no longer merely support centers far from the battlefield, but have been subjected to direct and repeated attacks. Both Reuters and Al-Monitor have reported the continuation of attacks on U.S. military positions in various regional countries; an issue that has increased the cost and risk of maintaining the current deployment of U.S. forces around the Persian Gulf.

The widespread withdrawal of refueling aircraft and the change in their deployment locations could be part of a broader operational reconfiguration by the United States in the region; a reconfiguration in which Washington is forced to balance maintaining offensive capability, protecting forces and equipment, and reducing the vulnerability of its bases.

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