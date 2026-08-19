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Iran's Deputy FM: The Iranian Nation Will Not Retreat Under Pressure

19 August 2026 - 11:22
News ID: 1854369
Iran's Deputy FM: The Iranian Nation Will Not Retreat Under Pressure

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister emphasized that the Iranian nation will not retreat under pressure and will stand firmer in the face of imposition and threats.

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister wrote in a thread on the social media platform X, "The August 19 coup was a direct intervention by the United States and Britain in the will of the Iranian nation and its right to self-determination. This history cannot be purified or forgotten. Foreign interference in the destiny of a nation, whatever its name, is colonialism and a violation of the people's right to sovereignty."

"Generations pass, but one truth does not change; a country that entrusts its destiny to foreigners will pay a heavy price. But today's Iran determines its own destiny; our nation will not retreat under pressure and will stand firmer in the face of imposition and threats."

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