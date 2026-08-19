Iran's Deputy FM: The Iranian Nation Will Not Retreat Under Pressure

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister wrote in a thread on the social media platform X, "The August 19 coup was a direct intervention by the United States and Britain in the will of the Iranian nation and its right to self-determination. This history cannot be purified or forgotten. Foreign interference in the destiny of a nation, whatever its name, is colonialism and a violation of the people's right to sovereignty."

"Generations pass, but one truth does not change; a country that entrusts its destiny to foreigners will pay a heavy price. But today's Iran determines its own destiny; our nation will not retreat under pressure and will stand firmer in the face of imposition and threats."

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