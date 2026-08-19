Trump, Most Hateful, Deceitful Person on Earth: American Expert

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Scott Ritter, a military analyst and former UN weapons inspector, in sharp remarks, strongly criticized Donald Trump.

In these remarks, Ritter described Donald Trump as one of the "most hateful and deceitful people on Earth."

He claimed that despite being defeated by the Iranians, Trump continues to resort to false claims, and stated that every word of his is a lie aimed solely at protecting the name and brand of "Trump."

In another part of his remarks, this military analyst addressed the operational and managerial situation of the military, and said that although the occurrence of mental health issues in long missions is natural, what is currently being observed is "leadership failure" on an unimaginable scale.

Ritter, emphasizing the fundamental needs of military forces, added that if food and ammunition run out and you cannot take care of your forces' health, you are the loser.

Referring to the rule that "an army moves on its stomach," he described the current situation and management decisions in this area as incomprehensible.

**************

End/ 345E