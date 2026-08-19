With Support of Bulgarian Muslim Benefactors, New Mosque Opened in Nigerien Capital

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): A new mosque was constructed in Niamey, the capital of Niger, with the financial support and charitable participation of the Muslim community of Bulgaria, and was inaugurated with the presence of a group of religious officials. In this spiritual ceremony, Sheikh Bihan Muhammad, the Deputy Grand Mufti of Bulgaria, and Sheikh Muhammad Aliye, the Mufti of the Razgrad region, were present to convey the message of solidarity of European Muslims to their religious brothers in Africa.

At the unveiling ceremony, coinciding with the noon prayer, the mosque's imam, in his remarks, congratulated this blessed occasion and expressed hope that this holy site would not only serve as a base for strengthening faith and a deeper connection with God but also become a center of hope for the Muslim community in this region.

On the sidelines of the opening ceremony, special cultural and support programs were also organized. The organizers distributed 400 copies of the Holy Quran among the participants and, by holding a lunch banquet for 400 residents, honored the spirit of brotherhood and solidarity among Niger's Muslims.

In addition to cultural activities, Bulgarian Muslim representatives distributed meat to needy families to assist underprivileged communities in this region. This mosque is the result of a charitable campaign launched by Bulgarian Muslims with the aim of promoting humanitarian actions and supporting those in need in Africa.

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