Financial Times: Majority of Americans Report Worsening Financial Situation Under Trump

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The results of a new Financial Times poll show that more than half of American voters believe their financial situation has worsened since Donald Trump's return to the White House; a trend indicating increasing public dissatisfaction with the U.S. administration's economic policies and the pressure of living costs.

According to this poll, published on Monday, August 17, 2026, more than 53 percent of registered voters stated that their financial situation has worsened since the beginning of Trump's new presidential term in January 2025.

This figure reaches about 57 percent among independent voters, and about a quarter of Republican voters also have this assessment of their financial situation.

The poll also shows that nearly two-thirds of American voters believe the country's economy is heading in the wrong direction.

Dissatisfaction with Trump's performance has also reached 55 percent, and regarding his handling of inflation and living costs, this figure has increased to 64 percent.

The Financial Times has examined the increase in economic costs at a time when, according to the newspaper, the U.S. war against Iran has led to higher borrowing costs and rising fuel and consumer goods prices.

At the same time, declining consumer confidence and falling real wages have intensified economic pressure on American households.

The release of these results on the eve of the midterm congressional elections has special political significance. According to the same poll, Democrats lead in voter preference for congressional elections with 44 percent compared to 39 percent for Republicans; an issue that could make economic dissatisfaction one of the main axes of political competition in the coming months.

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