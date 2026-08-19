Pakistani Cleric: If Oppression Is Not Stopped, Peace and Humanity Will Become Mere Words on Paper

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Ayatollah Sayyid Sajid Ali Naqvi, the head of Pakistan's Shia Ulema Council, in a message on the occasion of August 19, World Humanitarian Day, strongly criticizing the state of human rights in the world, said, "The suffering, pain, and monstrous madness that human society has fallen into are indescribable."

He added, "Those who consider themselves champions of human rights have trampled humanity into the dust, crushed young children underfoot, and destroyed hospitals, places of worship, markets, and basic infrastructure."

Naqvi stated, "Due to the actions of imperialist and Zionist predators hiding under the cover of humanity, everywhere is a scene of the rule of fire and blood; but unfortunately, the United Nations and other global forums have been unable to move beyond issuing statements of condemnation."

He said, "Since 2008, this day has been commemorated as a day to appreciate those who provide humanitarian services and to declare solidarity with people in distress; but it is regrettable that the oppression that began in the last century has reached its peak in the first 26 years of the 21st century."

The head of Pakistan's Shia Ulema Council emphasized, "Today, the United Nations itself must question its own performance and see whether it has taken practical action to support human values and ensure human rights."

He continued, "In Palestine, Kashmir, Afghanistan, Syria, Lebanon, Libya, Iraq, Somalia, and other countries, what oppression remains that has not been inflicted on people? In what manner was the aggression against Iran imposed, and how has the imperialist and Zionist coalition continued to keep this dark night of oppression over the world?"

Naqvi warned, "If the hand of oppression is not stopped, peace, humanity, and tolerance in the world will be reduced to mere words and written material."

**************

End/ 345E