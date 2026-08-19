Zionist Regime Welcomes Changes in Saudi Textbooks

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): According to Arabi21, changes made in some Saudi textbooks have been welcomed by the Zionist regime. In this regard, the Saudis removed the phrase "Muslims will not abandon Jerusalem" from their textbooks, an action that was welcomed by an Israeli organization that monitors Middle Eastern educational programs.

Marcus Sheff, the Executive Director of the Institute for Monitoring Peace and Cultural Tolerance in School Education (IMPACT-SE), stated that the institute's review of Saudi educational programs indicates the continuation of the path of "positive reforms" in the country's education. He pointed to the reduction of content that the institute considers "extremist" or "anti-Semitic," along with changes in how the issue of Israel and Zionism is addressed.

The Zionist regime's welcome of the Saudi action comes as Israeli politicians continue to call for the destruction of Al-Aqsa Mosque and the construction of the so-called "Temple" in its place. Also, on Monday, Israeli officials allowed settlers to perform Jewish rituals inside Al-Aqsa Mosque in East Jerusalem, an action that was met with widespread criticism as a further violation of the status quo.

This institute has also welcomed the removal of some Quranic verses from Saudi textbooks that address the issue of "disbelief and sin." In an 11th-grade history book, the phrase "Zionist enemy" has been replaced with "Israeli occupiers." However, the institute considered this change insufficient and believes that the use of the term "Israeli occupiers" indicates the continuation of non-recognition of Israel.

These criticisms come as the Zionist regime is completely opposed to the establishment of a Palestinian state.

Benjamin Netanyahu, the Prime Minister of this regime, said last November, "There will be no Palestinian state. The issue is that simple: it will not be built."

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