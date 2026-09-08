Statement by Yemeni Armed Forces Targeting of Aramco, Abha, Najran, Economic City, Jizan, Khamis Mushait Air Base

ABNA24 - For twelve years, our dear Yemeni people have been subjected to aggression and a blockade by the criminal Saudi enemy, and during the past three days, the criminal Saudi enemy launched a brutal and unjust aggression against our people with 121 airstrikes launched from King Khalid Air Base in Khamis Mushait and King Fahd Air Base in Taif, targeting the governorates of Ma'rib, Al-Bayda, Al-Hudaydah, Taiz, and Al-Jawf, committing grave crimes, `he latest of which is Al-Jawf massacre, which claimed the lives of a large number of inmates at the central prison in Al-Hazm, including women and children, in an attempt to occupy our country and kill our people in a major and comprehensive escalation serving the American and Israeli enemy.



In response to this brutal aggression and to counter this comprehensive escalation with a comprehensive escalation, the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a qualitative and extensive military operation targeting Aramco facilities in Abha, Najran, the Economic City, and Jizan, as well as Khamis Mushait Air Base, with dozens of ballistic missiles and drones.

The strikes were precise and direct, causing significant damage to these facilities, thanks be to Allah



The Yemeni armed forces hold the Saudi enemy responsible for the escalation and every attack on our country and our people will be met with a decisive response, and we will not hesitate to launch even stronger and wider strikes against the criminal Saudi enemy, Allah's willing.



All the actions, attacks, and troop buildups of the Saudi enemy will not intimidate our beloved country, Yemen, the land of Islam and Arabism, nor will they weaken the resolve of our faithful, free, and mujahid people—the people of faith and wisdom. Rather, we will become even more determined to confront every aggression and every attack, for our people are on the side of truth, and our enemy is on the side of falsehood. Indeed, falsehood is ever bound to perish.



We affirm that, with Allah's help and strength, we will continue our operations deep inside Saudi, targeting its troop concentrations and implementing the a sieg for asiege equation until the aggression ceases and the blockade on our beloved country is lifted.







Sana'a,

Rabi' al-Awwal 26, 1448 AH

September 8, 2026 AD



Issued by the Yemeni Armed Forces