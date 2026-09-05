Trump delists top Al Qaeda militants from terrorist list ahead of 9/11 anniversary

AhlulBayt News Agency: US President Donald Trump has delisted top Al Qaeda militants from the list of designated terrorists as America prepares for the 25th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks.

Among those delisted are the names of commanders, recruiters and financiers for the Syrian branch of the Al Qaeda terrorist group, the Gray Zone reported on Friday.

Trump removed from the US list of designated terrorists top Al Qaeda figures such as Abdullah Muhaysini, a Saudi cleric who recruited child fighters and teen bombers to wreak havoc across Syria over the past decade.

Muhaysini, who participated in the videotaped massacre of 56 captive Syrian soldiers at Abu-Dhuhur Air Base in 2015, was removed from the list at the request of Syria's self-proclaimed president Abu Mohammed al-Julani, himself a co-founder of Daesh and founder of Jabhat Al-Nusra, the Syrian branch of Al Qaeda.

Al-Julani, under the instructions of his US-led Western handlers, rebranded Al-Nusra as Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, or HTS, before he toppled the democratically-elected government of President Bashar Al-Assad in December 2024.

Since then, al-Julani has been received in the Oval Office by Trump, who has accepted the ex-Al Qaeda terrorist as the local implementer of US plots in the region.

Other figures removed from the terrorist list include Abu Sulayman al-Muhajir, a top Al Qaeda recruiter in Australia who fled to Syria; Shafi Sultan Mohammed al-Ajmi, a major Kuwaiti financier of Al-Nusra; and Abdul Samrez Jashari, an Albanian foreign fighter who has taken on a senior role in Syria’s military under al-Jolani.

Analysts say by lifting the sanctions on Al Qaeda propagandists, funders and recruiters responsible for gruesome atrocities in Syria, the US aims to employ them and their likes once more for its new series of covert operations in the region and beyond.

The US war in the region began on October 7, 2001, less than a month after the deadly September 11 attacks.

Washington branded its military venture in the region as the so-called global “war on terror.”

US President George W. Bush vowed to destroy al-Qaeda and the Taliban that had – in his words – provided sanctuary to the plotters of the 9/11 attacks. The war then spread to Iraq, and eventually to Syria, where Daesh had emerged. The US war continues to this day, now targeting the Islamic Republic.

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