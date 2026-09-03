Wall Street Journal: Trump Weighs Ending the War with Iran

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Wall Street Journal and Reuters reported that Donald Trump, the President of the United States, is conducting confidential talks with his senior advisors to explore ways to end or de-escalate the war against Iran. This decision comes as recent conflicts have imposed heavy political and military costs on the Washington administration, and pressures on the Republican Party have intensified sharply on the eve of the November 3 midterm elections.

Fear of Electoral Consequences and Declining Administration Popularity

The US administration's primary motivation for achieving a kind of "calm" before the elections is concern over the war's adverse effects on the Republican voter base. Recent polls show that only 31 percent of Americans support this war, and Trump's popularity has dropped significantly since the conflict began . In this context, senior White House officials are seeking to prevent the war from becoming a major "political burden" in the final weeks of the electoral race .

Military Deadlock and Pentagon Warnings About the Unsustainability of the War

In addition to political pressures, Washington's military constraints have forced a reassessment of war strategy. Reports indicate that US forces have consumed a significant portion of their precision missile stockpiles, and commanders from the Army, Navy, and Air Force have warned the Pentagon that continuing the war risks the sustainability and military readiness of the United States in other parts of the world . This has highlighted the necessity of de-escalation to rebuild weapons stockpiles.

Despite Washington's attempts to project an atmosphere of calm before the elections, its "de-escalation" strategy contradicts its military actions. Recent US attacks on Larak Island and the Strait of Hormuz, followed by Trump's threats against Iran, indicate the continuation of the cycle of violence. Analysts warn that this dual approach—attempting to reduce tensions in appearance while continuing attacks in practice—has essentially led the Washington strategy for pre-election calm into a deadlock.

Strategic Shift from Military to Economic Pressure

The Trump administration is now trying to shift its focus from costly military operations toward economic pressure. By imposing new sanctions and threatening countries that trade with Iran, Washington hopes to force Iran to negotiate and make concessions without entering an all-out war . However, experts believe this policy also faces serious challenges, as Iran has decades of experience resisting sanctions, and global powers resist isolating Tehran entirely.

According to this newspaper, it remains unclear whether Washington's current attempts to create calm are a genuine step toward ending the war or merely a tactical maneuver to navigate the sensitive midterm elections . Doubts persist about the possibility of a return to wider conflict after November 3, and many observers believe Washington continues to keep military options on the table for the future if economic pressure fails.

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