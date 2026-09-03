Participation of Shia Council of Southern California in Major American Muslim Charity Conference

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Members of the "Shia Council of Southern California" (SMC) on Saturday, attending the annual fundraising ceremony of the charity "ICNA Relief SoCal" at the Meridian Cube Center, emphasized the strengthening of unity, synergy, and solidarity among California's Islamic organizations.

This charity gathering, held under the slogan "Be a Window to Opportunities," was dedicated to honoring relief services, food distribution, emergency shelter for homeless women and children, refugee housing, and providing free medical services to underprivileged communities, showcasing the valuable capacities of pooling resources and capabilities of Islamic communities.

During the ceremony, Mehdi Hasan, a prominent international journalist and analyst, emphasized in his speech the importance of adhering to truth, ethical transparency, and accountability in using media platforms. Citing the ethical teachings of Amir al-Mu'minin Imam Ali (a.s.), he reminded that the steadfastness of faith and the value of a religious community depend on charity and sacrifice, an event that once again strengthened the bonds between followers of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) school of thought and other Muslim groups in the path of serving society.

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