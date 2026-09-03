NYT: US Navy in Region Trapped in "Logistical Nightmare"

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The New York Times, in a report on the escalating logistical crisis of the US Navy in the region, wrote that the continuation of the war with Iran has severely disrupted the supply and support chains for American forces and has placed additional strain on warships deployed in the region.

According to this report, US naval forces require food for over 420,000 meals and about 8 million gallons of fuel each week.

The newspaper adds that Iran's attacks have fundamentally altered the US Navy's support network. One of America's key logistical bases in Bahrain has been taken out of the support cycle, and missile and drone threats have made access to some regional ports and bases for refueling and the transfer of equipment and supplies very difficult or, in some cases, impossible.

As a result of these restrictions, the US Navy has been forced to refuel and resupply its warships at sea approximately every five or six days.

This operation, which involves transferring fuel, food, and equipment to moving vessels, is, according to the New York Times, an extremely complex and dangerous process, and its continuation is not sustainable in the long term.

If the disruption to nearby support lines continues, one of America's options is to dispatch support ships toward Singapore, a route of about 3,700 miles that would require passage through the congested Strait of Malacca.

Another option is to use Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean, where American support ships are currently forced to travel a distance of about 2,200 miles to deliver fuel and equipment to vessels stationed in the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea.

In concluding its report, the New York Times emphasizes that the impact of Iran's attacks has not been limited to direct confrontation with American ships and bases but has also penetrated deep into the support and logistical network of US forces, an issue that could place increasing pressure on the operational capability of these forces and increase the cost of maintaining the American military presence in the region.

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