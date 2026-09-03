Financial Crisis Grips Israeli Army; Halt of Several Tank Battalions, Threat to Arms Production Lines

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Israeli media are reporting the intensification of financial problems in the regime's army, problems that, according to these reports, have directly impacted the operational capability of military forces.

A shortage of spare parts has caused disruptions in several tank battalions, while at the same time, warnings have been raised about the potential halt in the production of some types of ammunition and weapons.

According to a report by the Israeli Broadcasting Corporation, the regime's defense establishments have warned about the possibility that Elbit will halt the production of Merkava tank shells in the coming days.

It is also anticipated that the artillery shell production line will be halted in October, and the mortar shell production line in November, due to financial problems, an issue that could affect the army's weapons support capability.

An Israeli military source has stated that the army's debt to the defense industries has exceeded 15 billion shekels. According to this source, several tank battalions are facing shortages of spare parts, and hundreds of military vehicles damaged or destroyed during the war in Lebanon have still not been rebuilt.

This source also claimed that the Israeli army lacks sufficient capacity to move military forces, and that the budget deficit has already limited its operational capability in the West Bank, Gaza, and Lebanon.

He particularly warned about the army's preparedness for a possible confrontation with Iran and said that without the necessary funding, the army would even face difficulty in maintaining a basic level of readiness and sustaining its forces' operations.

Meanwhile, Israeli media reports indicate the layoff of dozens of personnel in the military intelligence division due to the budget shortfall.

This collection of developments shows that financial pressures and the heavy costs of war, in addition to increasing the army's debt, have affected the supply chain for parts, equipment repair, troop movement, and even ammunition production, raising concerns about the regime's ability to sustain military operations on several fronts.

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