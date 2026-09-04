Claim Contradicting Minab School Crime; “We Never Target Civilians”!

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): JD Vance, the Vice President of the United States, Thursday in a press briefing at the White House, while denying knowledge of the aggression against a wedding ceremony in the Sirik region of Iran, claimed, "The US military never targets civilians in conflicts! We will never do that, and we have never done that before!"

Vance's claim is in clear contradiction with the record of US military aggression, including the attack on the "Shajareh Tayyebeh" school in Minab County, Iran, during the Ramadan War. In this attack, carried out on February 28, 2026, the Shajareh Tayyebeh elementary school in Minab, with 264 students, was hit by American missiles, resulting in the martyrdom of 168 students aged 7 to 12, as well as teachers and their parents.

A reporter asked Vance, "Iranians say an attack on a wedding ceremony earlier this week killed several people," and at this point, instead of accepting his country's responsibility for this crime, Vance claimed, "Iranian state media have not done a very good job of reporting what happened. I am very skeptical of this claim! But what I can say with 100 percent certainty is that America, unlike Iran, never targets civilians during military operations."

He also claimed, "Unfortunately, sometimes things happen, but in this specific case, we are investigating it. Again, this is a big difference between America and Iran. When our military makes a mistake, it learns from it to improve its performance!"

This is while Washington has so far not only failed to accept responsibility for the Minab school crime and its other crimes in the Ramadan War but has also taken no action contrary to Vance's claim.

In the attacks of August 31, points in Hormozgan province, including Bandar Abbas, Sirik, Jask, and Qeshm, were targeted by the American enemy, resulting in a residential area in Sirik County as well as a wedding celebration being targeted.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, in its statement number 7 addressed to the noble people of Kuwait, announced, "Last night, the children of Satan, some of whom are stationed in the bases of the Great Satan in Kuwait, committed a great crime in the region, and in a gross violation of human rights, the American child-killing army turned a wedding celebration of a young and respectable Sunni couple into a mourning ceremony by bombing and bloodying a residential house in Sirik."

The statement added, "In this malicious attack, nearly 70 innocent people were hit, and four of them, including a child, were martyred."

The IRGC stated in its statement, "In response to this crime, early this morning, the brave warriors of the IRGC Ground Forces, simultaneously with attacks on the bases of American villains in Jordan, Bahrain, and Erbil, with a combined missile and drone attack on the headquarters and living quarters of the American commander of the Ali Al-Salem base, killed a number of enemy elements. Then, they set fire to the drone hangar and the deployment ramp of the drones that participated in the attacks against the people, and destroyed a number of drones."

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