Photos: Unveiling ceremony of technological products in Islamic sciences by Institute of Science, Civilization and Mysticism
AhlulBayt News Agency: The unveiling ceremony of technological products in Islamic sciences by the Institute of Science, Civilization and Mysticism in the field of artificial intelligence applications in religious studies was held on Thursday (September 3, 2026), with the presence of Ayatollah Alireza Arafi, Director of Iran's Islamic Seminaries, at the AlulBayt (a.s.) International University in Qom.
5 September 2026 - 12:25
News ID: 1861472
Source: Abna24
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