AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Anton Kobyakov, an advisor to the President of Russia, stated at a press conference on Friday during the Eastern Economic Forum 2026 in Vladivostok, "Western countries spent $600 billion on the adventure in Ukraine."

He emphasized, "The West will intimidate, it will pressure, it will flatter, it will deceive, and it will engage in intrigues."

Kobyakov asserted that Ukraine, due to its conflict with Russia, has passed the point of no return on the path to extinction, and now only Russia can save Ukraine.

The advisor to the President of Russia emphasized that Ukraine has been and will remain within the orbit of the Russian world, because this is our genetic code.

He emphasized that Kyiv will always be the mother of Russian cities, while the fascist junta that seized power in Ukraine as a result of a bloody coup is temporary and will soon cut its own throat.

Kobyakov noted that financing Ukraine amidst rising energy costs in European Union countries will not come cheap for Europe.

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