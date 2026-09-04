US Vice President: covert sabotage operations against Iran among options under consideration

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): James David Vance, the Vice President of the United States, claimed early Friday that covert sabotage operations in Iran are one of the options on the table, and that anything that could happen is being considered.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Vance said that as part of its efforts to pressure Tehran, the US may carry out covert sabotage operations in Iran. When asked whether Washington is considering covert operations as a tool to pressure Iran, he stated: "Everything that could happen is on the table”.

When asked about the options available, the US official added: "Economic pressure, military pressure, diplomatic pressure and covert pressure". He also noted: "I'm not going to advertise exactly how we're going to engage with the Iranians in the months and years to come because it frankly would take away the president's decision space".

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