Iranian ambassador to Germany: Warmongers must learn that aggressors come and go but Iran endures

AhlulBayt News Agency: In a message marking the anniversary of the martyrdom of Rais-Ali Delvari, the Iranian ambassador to Germany emphasized that warmongers must learn from history that aggressors come and go, but Iran endures.

In this message, referring to Rais-Ali Delvari’s resistance against the British invasion of southern Iran, Majid Nili said that in Iran’s glorious history, today we honor the memory of Rais-Ali Delvari—a hero who, more than a century ago, stood firm against the British invasion of southern Iran and refused to yield.

Linking this historical event to recent US attacks on southern Iran, he added that today, that same south—from a primary school in Minab to a wedding ceremony in Sirik—is once again witnessing the crimes and brutality of warmongers who, driven by the same chronic delusion, harbored dreams of forcing Iran to surrender—only to fail once more.

Pointing to the costs of war for the US and its allies, the Iranian ambassador to Germany said that it is deeply regrettable that warmongers fail to learn from the past, despite the heavy costs they inflict upon themselves and their allies.

Nili concluded by writing that history has taught them time and again—and we, too, are determined to make them understand—that aggressors come and go; Iran remains, and remains, and remains.

Rais-Ali Delvari was a prominent figure in the resistance of the people of southern Iran against British forces during World War I.

He was martyred in 1915 while fighting the occupying British forces, and the anniversary of his martyrdom has been designated in the official Iranian calendar as the National Day of Struggle Against British Colonialism.

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