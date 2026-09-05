Head of Iran’s Expediency Council condemns US strike on Sirik wedding as war crime

AhlulBayt News Agency: Head of Iran’s Expediency Council Ayatollah Sadegh Amoli Larijani has condemned the US strike in Sirik, Hormozgan Province, calling the killing of women and children a war crime that exposes Washington’s hypocrisy on human rights.

In a social media post on Thursday, Amoli Larijani condemned the US strike on a wedding ceremony in Sirik, describing the killing of defenseless women and children as a clear war crime that revealed the “savagery and deceitful nature” of America.

The act of aggression demonstrated that the so‑called American civilization is nothing more than “a decorated barbarism,” he added.

He said the perpetrators and their supporters will forever bear the disgrace of this brutality, adding that the crime has once again revealed Washington’s policies toward civilians.

The US strike in Sirik left nearly 70 casualties, including four dead and several critically injured.

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